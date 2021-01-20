Brisbane: For someone who led India to one of their greatest ever series wins, Ajinkya Rahane was at his modest best at the end of it all, saying he looked good as a leader because everyone else contributed.

Rahane and Virat Kohli are contrasting personalities but the former did remarkably well in galvanising the squad after the regular skipper headed back home on paternity leave following the debacle in the first Test at Adelaide.

"It's an honour to lead the country. It was not about me but about the team. I looked good because everyone contributed. For us it was about having that character on the field, having the fighting spirit, the attitude," said Rahane in the post-match presser when asked about his captaincy stint.

Rahane's calm demeanour helped the team move on from the Adelaide disaster and he made sure the game was not discussed going forward.

He led from the front in Melbourne with a match-winning hundred to level the series.

The going got tougher with each passing game as the injury list grew but Rahane said it was all about fighting on with the resources they were left

with.