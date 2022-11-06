I don't want to get run out at non-striker's end either: Ashwin

Melbourne: There has been a lot of debate regarding the 'Mankading' but the ICC cricket rules clearly state that a bowler can run out the non-striker if found to be leaving the crease before the ball has been released.



Many cricketers assert that it is against the spirit of the game. There was an uproar when veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in the IPL, ran out Jos Buttler, advancing from the non-striker's end.

The world of cricket came to a standstill. Comments like "It is not cricket," were spread.

However, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that neither he nor his team would run out a batsman in this way.

Before going to practice on Saturday, Ashwin said, "I don't want to get run out like this myself. But, as a bowler I would like to dismiss any batsman outside the non-striking end. Why should I accept the issue of leaving the crease until delivery? I am not willing to give extra advantage to the batsman. More importantly, it is now a rule that if a bowler sees the batsman advancing while delivering, he can run him out. So why don't I take that opportunity? If the batsman can move forward to take advantage, the bowler can also take advantage and run him out. This is my argument. That's what I meant when Buttler was dismissed. The ICC has accepted it. I am happy, my opinion has been accepted by the governing body of cricket."

Before concluding, Ashwin reiterated that it was up to Williamson's New Zealand bowlers if they wanted to or not to get run out after leaving the crease. Now I know their opinion. "So I'll leave the crease to take a few runs as a non-striker without hesitation."