'I am fine', says Olympic-bound Bajrang Punia after injuring knee

New Delhi: Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday assured that he has not suffered a major injury but the extent of damage done to his right knee will be known only by Monday since the inflammation takes at least 48 hours to subside.

Bajrang injured his right knee on Friday evening while competing in the semi-finals of the Russian tournament -- Ali Aliyev, against Abulmazhid Kudiev, the Under-23 European silver medallist.

Kudiev got hold of Bajrang's right leg and pulled him abruptly in the first period of the bout. The impact had an effect on Bajrang's right knee and the limping grappler immediately forfeited the bout.

"I am fine. It (getting injured) happens in sport," Bajrang said from Kaspiysk in a terse message when he was asked if it was a

serious injury.

While Bajrang did not elaborate on his injury, sources close the elite wrestler said that it is a good sign that he could walk without help but it will take at least two days to assess him properly.

"There is an injury. It's too early to comment right now. We will observe it for next 48 hours and see how it goes. Too early to name structures. Let the inflammation subside a bit," said the source.