Hyderabad script history with win over ATK Mohun Bagan on aggregate

Bambolim: Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden Indian Super League final after 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1 here on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope but in the end, it was not enough for the finalists of last season as Hyderabad booked a final date with Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio.

The summit clash will be played at the PJN Stadium at Margao on Sunday.

Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez fielded the same team that won the first leg 3-1 while Juan Ferrando made a few changes to the ATKMB side from the last game with the ever-dependable centre-back Tiri being left out due to injury he picked up in the last game.

Kiyan Nassiri -- who scored a memorable hat-trick in the Kolkata derby earlier this season -- got a start.

ATKMB looked the likelier of the two teams to take the lead in the opening exchanges, with the Mariners needing two goals at least to make a comeback. Liston Colaco was proving to be a handful for the Hyderabad defenders as he time and again put Nim Dorjee Tamang to the sword with his runs.

Colaco's industry could have paid dividends soon but he curled his effort just wide of target after dribbling past a few Hyderabad shirts

inside the box.