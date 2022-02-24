Hyderabad qualify for maiden ISL SFs with 2-1 win over Kerala

Bambolim: Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden semifinals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in an entertaining Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche got Hyderabad in front in the 28th minute with Javier Siverio doubling the margin in the 87th minute to make it 35 points from 18 games and stay firmly in pole position.

Kerala fought hard with Alvaro Vazquez at the heart of their second-half stellar show but in the end, Hyderabad held firm with Laxmikant Kattimani doing the job at the goal for Manolo Marquez's side.

Vincy Barretto scored a consolation goal for Kerala in stoppage time but it was too little too late by then. The result meant Kerala stay in fifth place with 27 points from 17 outings, with Mumbai only a point above them at fourth.

Kerala replaced Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was serving a one-match ban for his "violent conduct" in the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan, with Chencho Gyeltshen upfront.

With a lot at stake, both the teams approached the game with a safety-first mindset as the defences looked solid, not willing to blink first.

It needed a special effort to break the deadlock and Ogbeche -- who else -- provided the spark to unlock the Kerala rearguard with a deft touch and then a powerful finish to take his tally to a whopping 17 goals this season.