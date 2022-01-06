Hyderabad FC go on top after 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan

Fatorda (Goa): Hyderabad FC levelled proceedings in the first minute of stoppage time to hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw and move to the top of the Indian Super League table here on Wednesday.

A David Williams (1') goal and an Asish Rai own goal (64') could have won the game for Bagan but Bart Ogbeche (18') and Javi Siverio (90 +1') found equalisers for Manolo Marquez's men on a dramatic night.

The result takes Hyderabad up to the top spot with 16 points from nine games. They are level on points with Mumbai City FC but lead on goal difference.

Hyderabad FC started the game conceding a goal in just 13 seconds from kick off as David Williams' hit from long range was too good for Laxmikant Kattimani. But Bart Ogbeche found an equalizer in the 18th minute after Aniket Jadhav's cross was mishandled by Amrinder Singh.

Both teams pushed for another goal but could not get into a lead to the break, or till the hour mark in the game.

But it was a well worked move from the hosts that gave Kauko a clear header which crept past Kattimani via a deflection from Asish Rai to give ATKMB a lead for the second time in the game. Manolo Marquez already had Joel Chianese and Sahil Tavora in the middle by then and also added Rohit Danu, Seityasen (coming on for his HFC debut) and Javi Siverio later, in search of an equalizer that came very late in the game. A set-piece delivery from deep saw Akash Mishra find space on the left and his cross was perfect for Siverio who lobbed it into goal to set off on a wild celebration with the HFC bench.