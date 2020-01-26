Humbled, honoured to receive Padma Shri: Rani Rampal
New Delhi: After being nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award, an elated Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal on Sunday dedicated the award to her team and support staff beside thanking her coach and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Taking to Twitter, Rani, who has been the face of women's hockey in India and played a pivotal role in the team qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said: "I am humbled and honoured to receive one of the highest civilian awards of our country #Padmashree. I dedicate this award to my entire team and supporting staff. Elated and thankful to Kiren Rijiju sir, Hockey India, coach Baldev Sir, family, friends and fans for always supporting me."
Rani, 25, has played more than 200 matches for the country recently helped India secure an Olympic berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.
Apart from her, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, shooter Jitu Rai, former hockey captain and coach M.P. Ganesh and archer Tarundeep Rai are the other sportspersons who are set to be awarded the Padma Shri.
On the other hand, boxing great Mary Kom and reigning badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu have been selected for the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan respectively.
Significantly, the names of Padma awardees were disclosed on Saturday on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.
