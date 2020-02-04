House of Lords okays India's CWG shooting, archery proposal

New Delhi: In a major fillip to India's presence in the Commonwealth Games family, the nation is likely to host the shooting and archery events of the next Games, with the House of Lords accepting a proposal to this effect, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The proposal was mooted jointly by National Rifle Association of India president Raninder Singh, Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

All three were prominently mentioned for their innovative suggestions during the debate on India's offer in the House of Lords.

On the request of several members of the House, Under Secretary of Sports Baroness Barran made a statement that steps would be taken to ensure the Indian proposal for shooting is accepted with full medal recognition by the Board of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) at its meeting on February 20-21.

Lord Moynahan and Lord Bilimoria described India's offer as a "unique, innovative and path-breaking solution, that in keeping with the vision statement of the CGF, has manifested itself in such a manner that now affords greater flexibility, inclusiveness and an infinitely more cost-effective methodology to delivering the games in the future".

This would empower even small member nations with restricted budgets to host a version of the games in partnership with nations and territories that have the desired facilities, and bring a much larger swathe of local communities within the Commonwealth family through the power of sports, they added.

Lord Bilimoria described India's proposal as an example of a member of the Commonwealth family coming forward to assist in providing a solution to the issue of shooting and archery being proposed to be held in Delhi or Chandigarh.

He congratulated Rijiju, Batra and Raninder Singh for proposing such an innovative solution and the CWG President Louise Martin and its CEO David Grevemberg for reaching out and accepting to examine such a proposal in a most thorough and constructive manner.

In her summation address, Barran said: "The government welcomes the Indian Olympic Association's statement on confirming that India will take part in the games. The

government also welcomes the proposal from India to the CGF for additional events in the sports of shooting and archery and the CGF is currently

discussing this proposal with its membership and following this will inform India of its decision".