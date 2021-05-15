Hopefully if IPL gets rescheduled, I will be able to go again: Archer

London: England speedster Jofra Archer, who made a successful return to cricket from an injury lay-off, said he is hopeful of returning to India for the now-suspended IPL if it is rescheduled later in the year.

The 26-year-old had missed the IPL due to an elbow injury that he sustained during England's tour of India.

After recovering from the injury, Archer turned out for Sussex in a County Championship game against Kent on Thursday and finished with figures of 2 for 29 from his 13 overs.

"If I did go to India, I probably would have come home early anyway. Hopefully, if it (IPL) does get rescheduled for this year, I will be able to go again," said Archer on Sussex Cricket YouTube

channel.

"It was a hard decision not to go to India, it was really unpredictable, I could have gone but I don't know how many games I would have played."

The IPL was indefinitely suspended last Tuesday after multiple COVID cases inside the bio-bubble.

Archer, who had picked up 20 wickets for his IPL team Rajasthan Royals last season, said: "Rajasthan Royals and England supported me in my decision. You obviously built a good relationship as I have been with the Royals for the last three years."