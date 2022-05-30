Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Olympic-level sports complex in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, laid the foundation stone of an Olympic-level sports complex to be constructed at a cost of Rs 632 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

Several dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik attended the program.

On this occasion, in his address, Amit Shah said that today a big dream of the youth of this area is going to come true. There are many schools in the area where there is no ground, so where will these children play. But now by fixing the day of PT in this sports complex, the children of the school, which does not have a ground, will come here to play.

Thirty months from today, we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to inaugurate this sports complex and I assure you that I myself will monitor it and ensure that this work is completed in thirty months. Today, as an MP of this region, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of the country and the son of Gujarat, Narendra Modiji, that this complex would never have been built without his cooperation.

Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi has given many facilities to give Ahmedabad an international name in the field of sports.

He said that when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had started an indoor sports complex in Abad (ABAD) Dairy to play a variety of sports. Apart from this, the world's largest cricket stadium located in Ahmedabad has also been named as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi has given a huge space near this stadium to build Sardar Patel Sports Complex and with the construction of this sports complex, Ahmedabad will become a city where preparations for the Olympics can be made.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke on this occasion. Thakur said, "This is a sporting facility at par with Olympic training centers in the world and this has been possible owing to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of

Amit Shah."