Hockey: India's men fancy chances against lower-ranked NZ

Tokyo: The men would be seeking to reclaim a glorious past, while the women would be aiming to script some history of their own when the two Indian hockey teams begin their Olympic campaign here on Saturday with expectations from both at a high.

Men will be up against eighth-ranked New Zealand, followed by the women's clash with the Netherlands.

Indian men's hockey has a rich history in the Summer Games having won the gold an unprecedented eight times in the past, the last of which came way back in 1980 Moscow Olympics. With a current world ranking of four, the Indians are considered a bright medal prospect this time around in Tokyo.

But it would be easier said than done as India are placed in a tough Group A alongside the likes of reigning Olympic champions Argentina, mighty Australia, hosts Japan, New Zealand and Spain.

For the women's team, it is a second successive Olympics, and a tough opener awaits in world no.1 Netherlands in their Group A fixture.

After appearing in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years at the Rio Games, the Indian women's team has only grown from strength to strength, winning the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup, the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and reaching the qarterfinals of the 2018 Women's World Cup for the first time in history. After Netherlands, the India women will take on Germany (July 26), Great Britain (July 28), Ireland (July 30) and South Africa (July 31) in the group stages.