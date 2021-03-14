Hockey India to organise coaching education pathway Level 2 course

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday announced that it would conduct a Coaching Education Pathway Level-2 coaching course in New Delhi from March 22 to 31.

Interested applicants can enrol via an open forum link. Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative Covid RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.A maximum of 100 slots available.

The candidates have to submit applications before 6 pm on March 16 at this link: https://forms.gle/rKs3GDGjQQqJmphS6

Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-served basis and the minimum criteria to apply require an applicant to have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level-1 course.

Preference would be given to the athletes/coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/senior World Cup/junior World Cup/continental events, sanctioned by AHF/ FIH and women applicants would be given preference under gender equality, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level-2 course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.