Hillsborough chants do 'not represent' Man City: Guardiola

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said fans' chants related to the Hillsborough Stadium disaster do "not represent what we are as a team or as a club," amid continuing fallout from the bad-tempered match against Liverpool.

City has yet to publicly apologize after some of its fans were heard singing songs about the 1989 tragedy, which led to the death of 97 Liverpool supporters, during Liverpool's 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola was asked about the issue on Friday and said he didn't hear the chanting.

"If it happened, I am so sorry," he said. "It does not represent what we are as a team or as a club, if this happened. But don't worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem."

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance said it contacted City on Monday and asked the club to make a public statement condemning the songs about the

disaster.

The group said it received an emailed reply on Thursday, in which City said it condemned "the chanting or singing of songs with connotations to footballing tragedies and will continue to sanction those individuals who are found to be responsible for such behaviour."

In the email, published by the Hillsborough group in a Twitter post, City said it would contact season-ticket holders and members ahead of the next match against Liverpool to reiterate that this type of hateful chanting and singing has no place in the

game.