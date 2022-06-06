Haryana on top of tally with 31 medals
Chandigarh: In the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, 1866 medals are at stake in 25 sports competitions including 5 indigenous sports. Every state's player is eyeing some medal or the other.
Every sportsperson is feeling proud while participating at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, in the sports infrastructure that has been created as per the modern international norms.
On the fourth day of the Games, Haryana has reached number 1 in the medal tally with 31 medals including 10 gold. Haryana has 8 silver and 13 bronze medals. Maharashtra is at the second position in the tally with 21 medals including 9 gold. A total of 1866 medals includes 545 gold and 545 silver medals each and 776 bronze medals.
In the first semi-final match of boys' volleyball, both the teams of Haryana and Rajasthan were enthusiastic as they chanted 'Bajrang Bali ki Jai'. Both teams had to put in a lot of effort to make it to the finals. This volleyball match, which lasted more than 120 minutes, was perhaps the longest of the Khelo India Youth Games-2021.
In both Haryana and Rajasthan teams, the average height of the players was more than 6 feet, except for the zebra-man. The goal of the coaches of both the teams was that somehow the team reaches the final. In the end, Haryana won in 4 sets of the match.
Haryana won the first set by 30-28 points, second Rajasthan 25-23, third Haryana 25-18 and fourth 25-23. In the matches played thus far, Haryana has reached the final with 1063.9 points.
In the weightlifting competition of Khelo India Youth Games-2021, going on at Government Girls College, Sector-14, Panchkula on Monday, Haryana girls did wonders in the 55 kg weight category. Usha won the first gold medal by lifting 170 kg weight.
In the same category, Boney Manyakhya of Arunachal Pradesh won silver medal in 164 kg and Sakshi Ranmale of Maharashtra bagged silver in 159 kg.
