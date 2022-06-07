Haryana continues medal hunt in Khelo India Youth Games

Chandigarh: Haryana has again done wonders in wrestling as the players of the state on Tuesday won a total of 9 medals, including three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals which have helped Haryana secure the top spot in the medal tally.



In 71 kg category, Ankit Gulia of Haryana won gold in Greco-Roman style, while in 80 kg category, Ankit also won gold medal in Greco-Roman style. Here the girls of Haryana have also done wonders and Kiran Hooda bagged gold in 69 kg in women's wrestling.

The wrestlers of the state took possession of two silver medals in which Aman won silver medal in Greco Roman style in 71 kg category and Komal won silver medal in women's wrestling in 49 kg category.

Haryana wrestlers today won four bronze medals in which Aman won bronze in freestyle in 51kg category, Saurabh won bronze in freestyle in 65 kg category, Chirag Dalal also won the bronze medal in Greco-Roman style in 80 kg category. Similarly, in the 69 kg category, Srishti won the bronze medal in the Women Wrestling Style.

Meanwhile, Unnati Hooda of Haryana has won a gold medal in the badminton singles competition in Khelo India Youth Games. Unnati Hooda, 14 is continuing to win championships in a row.

Unnati, a resident of Rohtak district, started playing badminton at the age of just 7 years. She got her initial coaching from her father Dr. Upkar Hooda. Later, she joined an academy for professional training.

Not only Unnati Hooda but her younger brother is also following her footprints. Her 11-year-old brother Jaywardhan Hooda also plays badminton and has won State Championships. Interacting after the victory, Unnati Hooda said that this match was very tough. Tasneem Mir of Gujarat gave tough fight. Sometimes she herself was leading during the game and sometimes Tasneem was leading. The pressure was very high, I gave my best and finally victory was mine, she said.

Unnati revealed that her dream is to elevate India's name at the international level. She wants to bring a medal for the country in Olympics. Unnati gave victory credits to her Father, Upkar Hooda, Mother, Kavita Hooda and Coach, Parvesh Kumar. She said that she would train harder for the upcoming championships.