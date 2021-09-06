Haryana CM felicitates wrestler Bajrang Punia

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Haryana is setting an example with its sports model in the entire country.



Seeing the number of medals being won by sportspersons from Haryana at the international level, other states are also emulating the model being implemented by Haryana. To understand this model, a team from Gujarat is coming to Haryana on a 15-day tour.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the Chief Guest at the felicitation ceremony of Olympic medalist, Bajrang Punia at village Khudan in Jhajjar district on Sunday.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister announced to fulfill all the demands made by Khudan village, for which the villagers thanked the Chief Minister.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was overwhelmed to receive the respect from the Haryana Government and the villagers.

The Chief Minister said that wrestler Punia has brought laurels to India and Haryana all over the world.

He said that the present government is making continuous efforts to promote sports and sportspersons.

He further said that in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the winning players of Haryana are being given full respect by the Government.

For Olympics, the gold medalist is being awarded Rs 6 crore, silver medalist Rs 4 crore and bronze medalist Rs 2.5 crore.

Khattar added that under the new Sports Policy of Haryana, the sports model is now being presented as an example in the whole country.

The state would now perform even more brilliantly in the upcoming Olympics following the motto of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Pehalwan.

The Chief Minister further said that there is a plan to expand the target of 500 sports nurseries to 1000 in the State, under which budding sportspersons will be trained at the school level itself.

During the ceremony, Bajrang Punia's coaches, Satpal Pehelwan, Ramphal Mann and Virendra Arya, were honoured as gurus, and an amount of Rs 4 lakh each was announced for them by the Haryana Government.

Along with this, instructions were given to the Sports Director to provide one coach, gardener or watchman and grass cutting machine in all the sports stadiums located in

Jhajjar district.