Haryana CM announces cash, jobs for shooters Narwal, Singhraj

Chandigarh: Haryana's Manish Narwal on Saturday won gold medal and Singhraj bagged silver medal in the mixed 50 meter pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics.



The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday extended congratulations to them for this achievement and announced Rs. 6 crore and Rs. 4 crore prize money along with government jobs to the medal winners.

Khattar said that both the medal winners are from Faridabad district and not only the residents of the district but the entire nation is proud of their achievements.

The Chief Minister said that as per its sports policy, Haryana Government is giving awards, government jobs and other facilities to Paralympic players on par with other sportspersons.

He said that the sports policy of the State Government is being appreciated in the world and it is a matter of pride that the players of Haryana are bringing India's name on the world map.