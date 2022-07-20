Harshada clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C'ships
New Delhi: Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women's 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.
The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May. Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event.
The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.
In the men's 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.
However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).
Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics.
