Harmanpreet rues trend of mistakes

Birmingham: Heartbroken after a gold medal slipped out of their hands, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur harped on the need to stop repeating same mistakes in 'title clashes', saying the "mental block" has to be broken, going forward.

Indian team came to close winning coveted gold on women cricket's CWG debut but fell short by nine runs after being in a dominant position against mighty Australia.

It was deja vu for Harmanpreet and Co. who had suffered a similar inexplicable batting collapse during the T20 World Cup finals defeat against Australia in 2020 and the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

"Every time in big finals, we make the same mistakes again and again (with the bat), that is something we have to improve," Harmanpreet said after the match on Sunday.

"We don't do these mistakes in the league phase or in bilateral. That is blocking our mind somewhere," the skipper added.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, India seemed to be on course to title triumph but lost last five wickets for 13 runs owing to some poor shot selections.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues strung a 96-run partnership but both ended up playing some poor shots to make their way back to the dug out.

"I am someone who is always looking for one more batter in the side. Unfortunately, we're working on that. Once we get that, this thing [collapsing]

will go away."