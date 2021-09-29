Hardik shows some form as MI beat Punjab Kings by 6 wkts

Abu Dhabi: Hardik Pandya finally showed glimpses of his destructive self as he brought Mumbai Indians back in play-off contention with the defending champions beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter on Tuesday.

Hardik smashed two fours and a six in the penultimate over bowled by Mohammed Shami as his 40 not out off 30 balls saw MI snap a three-match losing streak successfully chasing down a target of 136 in 19 overs.

Saurabh Tiwary (45 off 37) and Kieron Pollard (15 not out) also played their part as M survived some anxious moments before ending on winning note.

Pollard who took two wickets in Punjab innings hit a six and four off young left-armer Arshdeep Singh taking 13 off the 18th over which helped Hardik go for the jugular against Shami. It only helped that his final shot which ended as a maximum was a regulation catch which Deepak Hooda dropped at the fence.

After this victory, MI reached the fifth spot with 10 points from 11 matches, while Punjab slipped to sixth spot.

Defending the total, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in successive deliveries to leave MI toterring at 16 for two. Tiwary and Quinton de Kock (27) took the team to 30 for 2 in the powerplay.

Tiwary eased the pressure with a boundary at the cover-point area, before picking up another four off Nathan Ellis. Dropped by Aiden Markram at the boundary line in 8th over, Tiwary danced down the wicket and deposited Harpreet over mid-wicket for a maximum to bring up the 50.