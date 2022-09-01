Hardik Pandya rises to best-ever fifth spot

Dubai: India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has jumped eight places to a best-ever fifth position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his excellent outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup here.

Hardik claimed 3/25 and made 33 not out from just 17 balls, showing how vital his impact will be in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia.

Elsewhere, Afghanistan's blistering start to the Asia Cup tournament has not gone unnoticed, with a number of players rewarded in the updated rankings.

An ICC release said Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler position has been helped with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716) is next in Rashid's sights, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a strong margin at the top of the list.

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top- 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the men in blue for victory.

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.