Hamstring injury rules Rohit Sharma out of SA Test series

New Delhi: India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the entire three-match Test series against South Africa as his old left-hamstring injury resurfaced during the team's net session in Mumbai where he also took a hit on his hand.

India A captain Priyank Panchal will be Rohit's replacement opener in the Test series.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," BCCI stated in a press release.

The Board has not announced a stand-in vice-captain but it is expected that KL Rahul is the front-runner for being Virat Kohli's deputy during the Tests.

Other contenders could be Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, considering that Ajinkya Rahane has been removed from the role with his place in the eleven not being assured.

If sources are to be believed, Ashwin, who will be the lone spinner in all Tests, is also in the fray to be the vice-captain.

A section in the BCCI believes that he needs to be accorded respect for his stupendous international career.

The Tests will wind up on January 15, followed by three ODIs, scheduled to begin on January 19 in Paarl.

The 34-year-old Rohit also sustained a hit on his hands at the Mumbai nets while taking throwdowns from Raghavendra (Raghu). "Yes, Rohit did suffer an injury on his hand but even after that he had batted. So we can presume that hand injury isn't serious. But thereafter, it seemed the old hamstring problem resurfaced once again and it might take some time before he is fully fit and available.

"They are trying to sort it out. Hamstring injuries normally take four weeks which could effectively rule him out of Test series," a senior BCCI source said on Monday.

As of now, the extent of Rohit's injury is not very clear. It is not known whether it's a strain, which is a less serious injury, or a tear, which will have to be graded.

"There are some issues but the medical team is trying to sort it out," a source close to the cricketer said. The BCCI is yet to share the details of his scan report which will ascertain the degree of the injury. "Any hamstring injury, even the lowest grade takes a month to heal with rehabilitation sessions. In Tests we have Mayank Agarwal ready to open with KL Rahul, who could potentially be the vice-captain.