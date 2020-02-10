Hamilton & Mercedes is 'obvious pairing': F1 team boss Wolff
London: Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff said on Monday that his team's tie-up with Lewis Hamilton is the "obvious pairing", with the future of the six-time world champion still unclear on the eve of the new season. Hamilton, 35, is out of contract at the end of the year and the British driver has been linked with a move to Ferrari.
"It is the obvious pairing going forward," said Wolff as Mercedes unveiled a five-year partnership with Jim Ratcliffe's chemicals company Ineos in London. "We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car. There is an obvious mutual outcome."
Wolff revealed he had not spoken to Hamilton since the team's Christmas party in December.
"We travel for 10 months of the year and what we do over the winter is that we leave each other in peace," he said. "We said we would continue our discussions when he is back from America and we have kicked off the season.
"Lewis has proven he is the best current driver, and on the mid and long-term. I would hope we can continue to provide technology to the best driver." Hamilton will attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' world titles this year while Mercedes are
attempting to win a seventh straight constructors' championship.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Maran's remarks on Sanskrit spark furore in Lok Sabha10 Feb 2020 5:27 PM GMT
NIA to probe Jan 31 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed...10 Feb 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Allahabad HC dismisses plea against notices to anti-CAA...10 Feb 2020 5:26 PM GMT
Govt issues advisory to states/UTs to register vehicles on...10 Feb 2020 5:25 PM GMT
18-year-old collapses during cricket match, dies10 Feb 2020 5:25 PM GMT