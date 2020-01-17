Hafeez to retire from international cricket after T20 WC
Lahore: Pakistan all rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. Hafeez said on Friday that he will be hanging up his boots after the T20 World Cup later this year.
The 38-year-old was on Thursday recalled for Pakistan's T20I series against Bangladesh which starts on January 24 in Lahore. "It has been a privilege," he told media. "I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team."
Hafeez has been a key player in all formats for Pakistan since making his debut in 2003. In 55 Test matches, Hafeez has scored 3652 runs and taken 53 wickets while in 218 ODIs, he scored 6614 runs and taken 139 wickets. In T20 Internationals, Hafeez has scored 1908 runs and taken 54 wickets thus far. He has scored 10 centuries in Tests and 11 in ODIs.
He has also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.
The legality of Hafeez's bowling action has frequently come under scrutiny which led to lengthy spells when he had to play as purely a batsman. "I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling," he said.
(Image from cricketcountry.com)
