Guptill's 93 sets up N Zealand's 16-run win over Scotland

Dubai: Opener Martin Guptill's blistering 56-ball 93, which was built around monstrous sixes and authoritative batting, set up a 16-run win for New Zealand over a spirited Scotland in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

In all, Guptill smashed seven sixes and six fours as New Zealand posted 172 for five in the Group 2 Super 12 match. Scotland replied with 156 for five in their allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Michael Leask blazed away to an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, but his effort was not enough for the Scots.

Most of his big hits were directed towards the mid-wicket region and by the time he was done with his knock, Guptill was overcome with exhaustion in the extreme heat.

One of New Zealand's prolific run-scorers over many years, Guptill added 105 runs for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips (33) to put his team in a commanding position.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand were off to a brisk start with Guptill leading the way in the company of Daryl Mitchell (13).

As many as 13 runs came in the match's very first over bowled by Bradley Wheal (2/40), but Safyaan Sharif (2/28) made an excellent start in the next over, giving away just one run. Playing this game in place of an injured Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans was smashed for two successive boundaries by Guptill through the point region, the batter cutting with utter disdain on both occasions.