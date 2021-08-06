Golf: Aditi in medal hunt in Tokyo Olympics with blemish-free 2nd round

Tokyo: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok was in contention for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition at the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies, which included three in her last four holes, on yet another steamy day at Kasumigaseki Country Club to lie tied second on nine-under 133 with Danish duo, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63). Aditi, playing her second Olympics with her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie, trails leader -- world no.1 Nelly Korda of USA -- by four shots. Korda (67-62) at one stage was 11-under for 17 holes and looked set for a historic sub-60 score of 59 at the Par-71 course. Diksha Dagar returned a 72 to share 53rd place on six-over 148. Aditi kept herself in prime position of delivering a first-ever medal in golf for India with birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 5, 15, 17 and 18.