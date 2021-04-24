Golden high: Sachin clinches gold in youth world boxing

New Delhi: Indian boxer Sachin (56kg) on Friday added an unprecedented eighth gold to the country's historic medal haul at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland, a day after all seven women swept the top honours in an astonishing performance.

Sachin rallied to defeat Kazakhstan's Yerbolat Sabyr 4-1 in a gritty performance by the end of which his confident opponent was left with a bloodied face and exhausted body.

The Indian was off to a spirited start and was definitely impressive with his counter-attacks but the Kazakh clinched the opening round 3-2.

Sachin intensified his attacks after the break with his right straights fetching him the points. He drew level by getting a split verdict in his favour in the second round.

The final round belonged to the relentless Sachin as Sabyr ran out of steam.

India thus ended their campaign with 11 medals -- eight gold and three bronze medals to claim the top spot in overall standings.

This was an improvement on two gold, two silver and six bronze medals claimed at the event's 2018 edition.