Going to India and winning Tests one of world cricket's greatest challenges: NZ coach Stead

Dubai: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Friday said beating India in Tests at home in spin-friendly conditions was one of world cricket's greatest challenges and he has no illusion about how tough it would be to face Virat Kohli's men in the upcoming tour.

New Zealand are set to tour India from November 17, right after the T20 World Cup. The two sides will play three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series.

It is one of world cricket's greatest challenges, going to India and winning Test matches. We're certainly under no illusions as to how tough that that will be, Stead told reporters.

Both sides are currently in the UAE for the T20 World Cup.

India are also in the same situation as us, they're at the World Cup. They've had a long time on the road and I'm not sure what sort of team they'll put out but we know that they're going to be strong whoever they put out against us, he added.

The 49-year-old coach feels it will be imperative for the touring party to have a clear plan to navigate the turning tracks. They have quality spinners, they know how to play in the condition so I think one of the things for us will be getting really clear on the way we play, the way we try and score and attack against their bowlers as well. So, we don't just become sitting ducks if it is a

turning wicket.