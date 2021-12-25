Goa held to 1-1 draw by Odisha

Vasco: FC Goa started off the Derrick Pereira era with a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Friday. In a game of two halves, the Gaurs saw themselves take the lead thanks to an Ivan Gonzalez goal before being pulled back in the second half when Odisha struck through their Brazilian striker Jonathas.

Pereira, in his first game as FC Goa head coach decided to go for an unchanged XI with Edu Bedia again leading the side. The former Indian international was without the services of Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz owing to injuries and suspensions.

Kiko Ramirez, on the other hand, rang in five changes to his side with a view to bring to end Odisha's recent slide down the table which has seen them lose three of their last four games.

Goa started the stronger of the two sides and looked the likelier of the two sides to open the scoring in the first 20 minutes. Their plans had to be altered as Airam Cabrera had to be taken off early with Nongdamba Naorem replacing the Spaniard. The first big moment in the game came in the 26th minute as the Gaurs worked the ball well to get in a threatening low cross from the right.

After a skirmish in the crowded penalty box, Alberto Noguera was able to eke out space before delivering a low short which Kamaljit Singh did well to save, going down low to his left. A few minutes later it was Aibanbha Dohling creating issues for the Odisha defence as the centre-back rose highest from a corner, but failed to keep his header on target.

Noguera was back at it again a few minutes later as the Spaniard was played in beyond the Odisha defence by a delightful ball from Saviour Gama.

The midfielder looked on track to score his third goal of the season before Kamaljit pulled off another brilliant reaction save to keep Derrick Pereira's men at bay.