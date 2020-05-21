Giroud, Caballero sign one-year contract extension with Chelsea

London: Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud and goalkeeper Willy Caballero have penned down one-year contract extensions until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Having joined Chelsea on a deadline-day transfer from Arsenal in January 2018, Giroud has made 39 starts and 37 sub appearances and scored 21 goals.

"I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea. I can't wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I'm looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so," Giroud said in an official statement.

On the other hand, Caballero had joined the Blues in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City, and has played nine games this season.

"It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it. I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract. I'm sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy," said the 38-year-old goalkeeper.

The English Premier League, which was halted in mid-March due to the spread of novel coronavirus, plans to restart in June. The clubs have returned to training in small groups since Tuesday.