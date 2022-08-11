Gen Pande felicitates Army sportspersons who participated in CWG
New Delhi: General Manoj Pande on Wednesday felicitated the Indian Army's sportspersons who participated in the Commonwealth Games in the UK from July 28 to August 8.
The Indian Army's sportspersons performed exceedingly well at this year's games by clinching four gold, one silver and three bronze medals, according to a statement.
"It is indeed a commendable feat that out of 18 participants from the Indian Army in the Commonwealth Games squad, eight sportspersons have earned medals for India," the Army stated.
These medals are the result of a carefully planned and sustained Mission Olympic Programme , conceived and implemented by the Indian Army since 2001, it noted.
On return of the team to India, General Pande and senior officers of the Army headquarter congratulated and interacted with the sportspersons at an exclusive function organised at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday, it mentioned.
"Addressing the sportspersons, the Army Chief acknowledged their superlative performance and remarked that the Indian Army participants are the real role models for the nation. The COAS (Chief of Army Staff) said their individual performances have made the Indian Army and the entire nation proud," it noted.
