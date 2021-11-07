Gayle, Bravo retire from international cricket

Abu Dhabi: Wearing a beaming smile and sunglasses under a helmet, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle on Saturday appeared to have brought the curtains down on his phenomenal T20 international career even as the big-hitting batter did not make any official announcement on his retirement.

The happenings inside the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here pointed to this, as the swashbuckling Jamaican walked off to a standing ovation from his teammates after scoring a nine-ball 15 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Gayle, 42, also dismissed Mitchell Marsh and celebrated by jumping on the Australian when he was on his way back.

The Windies great was seen signing on the camera and also distributed his cricketing gears to the fans in the stands after his team lost the match by eight wickets.

In his cameo, Gayle bludgeoned Pat Cummins for six off the first ball of the third over to move to 15, but dragged the next delivery on to his stumps.

As his West Indies team-mates gave a standing ovation by the boundary, Gayle waved his bat to all corners of the ground as he left the pitch.

This was one ball after hitting his 1045th six in T20 cricket. Very few players have had more impact on T20 cricket than Christopher Henry Gayle.

Gayle hasn't officially announced his retirement yet, but he has been a part of an ageing West Indies team in this ongoing tournament, which has struggled to get going in its quest to defending the title it won more than five years ago.

His teammate Dwayne Bravo, who played his last game for the West Indies on Saturday, was also unsure about Gayle's decision. Bravo, at his press conference, was asked about Gayle retirement.

"He said half of it. He halfway retires. He still has some cricket left. I'm not sure what he's decided yet, but yeah," Bravo said as Gayle's retirement could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, talking about his retirement Dwayne Bravo, said he intends to play franchise cricket for some more years if his body allows and insisted that time was right to finally call time on his international career and let the younger

players take West Indies cricket forward.

Commentator Ian Bishop said on air, "Everything points to this being the last time we will see Gayle in West Indies' colours. Former India star VVS Laxman led the plaudits, describing Gayle as T20's greatest player.