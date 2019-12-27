Ganguly's 4-nation ODI tourney idea 'innovative': Kevin Roberts

Melbourne: Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts believes BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's idea of a four-nation tournament, which involves Australia, England and one other team, as "innovative".

"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as President," Roberts was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation."

"We will be in India next month and Bangladesh talking about the future cricket calendar. We're in discussions with New Zealand as well and I was recently in Pakistan talking about the importance of our future partnership with Pakistan," he added while saying that discussions on the same will take place when Australia visit India for a three-match ODI series next month.

Ganguly had said that the four-nation annual ODI tournament will take place from 2021. The proposed event is not approved by the ICC as it involves more than three teams, which are not part of its own multi-lateral roster. The plan is to host the meet on rotational basis among the "big three" from 2021.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have already confirmed that there have been discussions with the BCCI regarding the proposed four-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Roberts was careful to stress that all nations needed to be given opportunities for quality cricket and chances to raise revenue, amid widespread dismay that such a concept might be allowed to get off the ground given the parlous state of so many other nations' finances.

"We're really respectful of the importance of our international cricket relationships and our role as a leader in world cricket in supporting the development of cricket in other countries," he said.

"We're really looking forward to hosting Afghanistan next year and that is an example of our commitment to world cricket. We have discussions with all member nations of the ICC and take really seriously our role to partner them and working together with them to grow the game.

"Cricket is more or less a religion on the sub-continent. It's absolutely the favourite sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We've got to try and make sure we see the game emerging in countries all around the world," he added.

Ganguly's idea of a Super ODI Series has, however, received criticism from former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif who believes the proposal will be a "flop" one just like the "Big Three Model".

"By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations which is not a good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back," said Latif in a YouTube video.