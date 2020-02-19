Ganguly impressed by renovated Motera stadium

New Delhi: The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will soon become the largest cricket stadium in the world as it will have a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The stadium is likely to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump to which BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted.

"Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can't wait to see this on 24th," Ganguly tweeted on Tuesday.

The stadium was first built in 1982 when the Gujarat government donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.

Till now, Motera has held one T20I, 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs.