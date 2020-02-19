Ganguly impressed by renovated Motera stadium
New Delhi: The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will soon become the largest cricket stadium in the world as it will have a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The stadium is likely to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump to which BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted.
"Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can't wait to see this on 24th," Ganguly tweeted on Tuesday.
The stadium was first built in 1982 when the Gujarat government donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.
Till now, Motera has held one T20I, 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DoT still working on final calculation of pending AGR dues19 Feb 2020 1:01 PM GMT
Vodafone Idea Surges Nearly 50% On Heavy Volumes19 Feb 2020 12:58 PM GMT
Vistara plans to start in-flight broadband service by...19 Feb 2020 12:51 PM GMT
GST 'biggest madness of the 21st century': Subramanian19 Feb 2020 12:50 PM GMT
Let's resolve issue together: SC mediators meet protesters...19 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT