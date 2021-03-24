Ganemat-Angad pair continues India's dominance with mixed skeet gold

New Delhi: The gold rush continued for Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday as Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa claimed the skeet mixed team top honours here.

The 20-year-old Ganemat and 25-year-old Angad, who had topped the qualification with a score of 141, produced another good show to beat the Kazakh pair of Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko 33-29 in the gold medal showdown. It was the only final lined up for the day.

With this, table-topper India's gold haul at the ongoing event went up to seven. The hosts have also won four silvers and as many bronze medals for a total of 15 medals so far in the tournament.

Another Indian pair of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, however, missed the bronze medal by a whisker at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Qatar's Reem A Sharshani and Rashid Hamad claimed the bronze medal with a score of 32 against the Indian team's 31.

The duo had produced a perfect score in the final four shots even as 19-year-old Dhaliwal crumbled under pressure and missed a shot to miss out on a third place finish.

In the gold medal match, the 25-year-old Angad, world no.62, looked in fine form as he produced a near-perfect show, missing just one out of his 20 shots even as Ganemat stumbled six times.

It was a nail-biting showdown as India and Kazakhstan were level at 16-16 after the first set of 20 targets.

Ganemat got her act together in the second half, producing perfect next four shots and even though Angad missed one, Olga and Alexander both missed two each to give India a 23-20 lead.