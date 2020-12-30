Frustration for Lampard as Chelsea held

London: Not even another goal from talisman Olivier Giroud could give Chelsea coach Frank Lampard the change in fortune he needs, as his team drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

That makes it just one win in the past five games for Lampard, who recruited heavily during the summer transfer window to mount a title challenge yet still seems unsure what his best side is.

Sixth-place Chelsea is six points behind leader Liverpool, having played one game more than the defending champion.

"This is our tough period at the moment, and we have to fight for it and we'll be stronger for it," Lampard said on Monday after the game.

"I thought we deserved to win the game, but we didn't and we continue to go through a difficult patch."

Giroud's goals late last season inspired Chelsea to secure a place in this season's Champions League and vindicated Lampard's decision to give the veteran France forward a run of games.

After starting Tammy Abraham in the past two league outings, he went for Giroud this time and the Frenchman put Chelsea ahead with an excellent diving header from Ben Chilwell's cross in the 34th minute. "The attitude of the team was good,"

Lampard said.