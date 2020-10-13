French Open champ Swiatek rises to 17th; Djokovic, Nadal 1-2

Washington DC: French Open champion Iga Swiatek joined the Top 20 for the first time Monday by rising 37 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-best No. 17.

Rafael Nadal's 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday for a 13th championship at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam trophy in all tying Roger Federer's record for men did not change the top of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open in February for his 17th major title, is still No. 1, with Nadal at No. 2, followed by U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and Federer. The 19-year-old Swiatek entered the French Open at No. 54 and became the lowest-ranked female champion at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975. Her 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday gave Swiatek the first tour-level title of any sort in her professional career and made her Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion. Kenin's run to the final the first time she made it to the quarterfinals on clay anywhere allowed her to move up two places to No. 4, matching her career high. The 21-year-old American went 16-2 in Grand Slam matches in 2020, winning her first such trophy at the Australian Open in February.

The top three in the women's rankings remained as they were before the French Open, with Ash Barty at No. 1, Simona Halep at No. 2, and Naomi Osaka at No. 3. Serena Williams is No. 10.