France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw

Paris: While Kylian Mbappe's four goals in an 8-0 rout of Kazakhstan ensured defending champion France reached next year's World Cup along with victorious Belgium, the Netherlands failed to join them after conceding two late goals.

Belgium was less spectacular beating Estonia 3-1 at home but has an unassailable five point-lead over second-place Wales, which beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff and has a three-point lead over the Czech Republic for a playoff spot.

After missing out on the last World Cup, the Dutch looked set to go through after leading 2-0 at Montenegro with goals from Memphis Depay.

Yet Montenegro struck twice in the last eight minutes to make it 2-2, and that gives Turkey and Norway a chance for top spot since they are two points behind with one game left.

I don't know what to say. Unbelievable, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

It's scandalous how we played in the second half."

GROUP D

France was playing away from its usual home venue Stade de France and took the field at Parc des Princes, where Mbappe stars for Paris Saint-Germain.

He became the first France player since Just Fontaine at the 1958 World Cup to score four times in one game.

The most important thing was qualifying, and we have players in our squad who have never played in the World Cup," said Mbappe, who starred in the last one. It's a dream to play in it for your country.

After 32 minutes he had his first international hat trick.

Karim Benzema combined with Theo Hernandez to set up his first goal and then Kingsley Coman picked him out twice, the second with a cross from the right met by a rare header.

Mbappe has bounced back from a disappointing Euro 2020, where he failed to score, and his late goal helped France win the Nations League final last month. Benzema also scored in that game.

GROUP E

There was no Romelu Lukaku up front for Belgium as he recovers from a minor injury, so Christian Benteke stepped in and put his side ahead against Estonia after 11 minutes.

Aaron Ramsey was even quicker, taking three minutes to put Wales 1-0 up and Liverpool defender Neco Williams doubled the lead in the 20th.

Ramsey 's penalty made it 3-0 shortly after the break.

Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard netted second-half goals for Belgium, while goals from Ben Davies and Conner Roberts capped a fine night for Wales which next hosts Belgium. Gareth Bale made his 100th appearance for Wales.

GROUP G

Turkey profited from Norway's slip to move into second and the playoff spot on goal difference after rocking Gibraltar 6-0.

France, Germany, Belgium and Denmark are among the eventual 10 European group winners.

The 10 group runners-up will be joined in the playoffs by two teams which won a Nations League group last year.