Former national football coach SS Hakim passes away

New Delhi: Syed Shahid Hakim, a former India footballer and member of the team that played in the 1960 Rome Olympics, died on Sunday at a hospital in Gulbarga, Karnataka, family sources said.

Hakim saab, as he was popularly known, was 82 years old at the time of his death. He had very recently suffered a stroke, after which he was admitted to a hospital.

"He passed away at 8:30am today (Sunday) at the hospital," his wife Sadia Syeda said.

In his more than five-decade association with Indian football, the Dronacharya awardee has also been an assistant coach to the late PK Banerjee during the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, and also independently has been in charge of the national team during a tournament.

At the domestic level, his finest hour as coach came when he guided the erstwhile Mahindra & Mahindra to the Durand Cup title in 1998, beating a formidable East Bengal team. He has also coached Salgaocar and Hindustan FC. His last serious coaching assignment was with Bengal Mumbai FC in 2004-05.

He has been a FIFA badge holder international referee having officiated in 1988 AFC Asian Cup matches and was also conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award.

A former squadron leader of the Indian Air Force, Hakim was also a regional director of Sports Authority of India and his last assignment was as project director in charge of scouting before the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel condoled the death of Hakim. "It is devastating to hear that Hakim-saab is no more. He was a member of Indian football's golden generation who played a stellar role in popularising the sport in the country. His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief," Patel said in

a release.