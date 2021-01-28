Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora dies of rare disease

Kolkata: Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora, who made a name for himself while playing for big three clubs of Kolkata Maidan, died on Tuesday.

He was 44 and is survived by 12-year old son Adi and wife Soumi.

According to his elder brother Hemanta, who also played as a goalkeeper for India and Mohun Bagan, Prasanta was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in December after he developed unremitting fever.

HLH is severe systemic inflammatory syndrome that can cause a strong activation of the immune system, such as infection or cancer.

He was among some of the famous pairs of brothers who played for India with the list including the legendary Pradip Kumar and Prasun Banerjee, Climax and Covan Lawrence, and Mohammed and Shafi Rafi among others.