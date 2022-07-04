Former India goalkeeper EN Sudhir dies
New Delhi: Former India international EN Sudhir, who played as a goalkeeper for India in the 1970s, died in Mapusa, Goa on Sunday morning.
He was in his early 70s.
Sudhir is survived by a son and daughter.
"Mr. Sudhir will always remain alive in his achievements. He has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Sunando Dhar, acting general secretary of All India Football Federation, said in his condolence message.
Sudhir, who made his international debut against Indonesia in Rangoon (currently Yangon) in the Olympic qualifiers in 1972, represented India in 9 matches. He was also part of the national team in the 1973 Merdeka Cup and the Asian Games squad in 1974.
At the domestic level, he played for three different states in the Santosh Trophy Kerala (1969 and 1970), Goa (1971, 1972, 1973), and Maharashtra in 1975.
Sudhir also played for Young Challengers (Kerala), Vasco Sports Club (Goa), and Mahindra & Mahindra at the club level.
"He was suffering from gall bladder complications. I was in regular touch but today he stopped responding and I came to know about his death then. Lost a dear friend," T K Chathunni, Indian football coach and a former player from Kerala, said. Former footballer Shabbir Ali said: "He was a jovial guy in the dressing room. He was senior to me, met him in the camp first. A team man to the core, really sad for
the loss."
