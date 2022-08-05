Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77
Melbourne: Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77.
The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon's death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
The Australian boxer's most memorable world title victory was his WBC points decision win against Cuban Jose Legra at London's Albert Hall in 1969. Famechon boxed professionally for more than 20 years and had a record of 56 wins 20 by knockout six draws and five losses.
Famechon defended his featherweight world title against Japan's Masahiko Harada, better known as Fighting Harada, six months after beating Legra and won in a controversial points decision. In the rematch for the world title, Famechon knocked out Harada in the 14th round in Tokyo. Famechon attempted to defend his WBC title in May 1970 in Rome against Mexican Vicente Saldivar but lost the fight. He retired from boxing soon after at the age of 24.
