Five-star India emerge SAFF U-20 champions

Bhubaneswar: Striker Gurkirat Singh scored four goals as India beat Bangladesh 5-2 in extra time in the final to lift the SAFF U-20 Championship trophy here on Friday.

Both teams were locked 1-1 at the interval, and 2-2 after completion of regulation time.

Gurkirat scored in the first, 60th, 94th and the 99th minutes respectively, while Himanshu Jangra added another one in the 92nd minute.

For Bangladesh, Rajon Howladar and Shahin Mia scored in the 44th and 48th minutes respectively at the Kalinga Stadium.

Drama unfolded right after kick-off as India were awarded a penalty within 20 seconds. Himanshu collected a long pass from the right, sidestepped his marker and unleashed a long ranger which rival goalkeeper Md. Asif managed to block diving low to his right.

Gurkirat, lurking around, was faster to react to the rebound. Asif, in his desperate attempt to keep Gurkirat off, brought the Indian striker down inside the box. Gurkirat gleefully converted from the spot to put India into an early lead. The lead should have been doubled in the 32nd minute in what was the easiest chance of the half. But Gurkirat failed to slot home. Taison Singh also missed a chance in the

43rd minute.

