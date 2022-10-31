Fit India Marathon held in New Delhi as part of AKAM

New Delhi: As a part of ongoing celebrations on the occasions of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to promote activities under Fit India Run 3.0 under the directions of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India Canara Bank conducted Fit India Marathon on 30th October, 2022 at Niti Marg, New Delhi at 07:00 am.

Around 250 employees (Both Male & Female) of Canara Bank participated in the event.

The occasion was graced by Sh. Pawan Gulati, Treasurer of Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) along with Sh. M Paramasivam, Chief General Manager, Bhavendra Kumar, Chief General Manager, Shreekanta Mohapatra, General Manager, Geetika Sharma, General Manager, Canara Bank, Delhi.

Pawan Gulati expressed happiness on being a part of this event organized by Canara Bank and highlighted the importance of healthy living. While congratulating

Canara Bank for organizing such an event he advised to continue to do such activities in the future and suggested ways to stay fit.

Top executives of Canara Bank M Paramasivam and Bhavendra Kumar also emphasized upon the significance of physical and mental health of staff members and motivated everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle after pandemic.