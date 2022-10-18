FIFA U-17 Women's WC: India lend campaign with all-loss record

Bhubaneswar: India ended their FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to formidable Brazil in their last group match here on Monday.

Debutants India, who had qualified for the age-group showpiece by virtue of being hosts, had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their earlier Group A matches. They finished last in the four-team group without any point while conceding 16 goals in the three matches.

Brazil and USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in the other simultaneous Group A match in Margao, qualified for the quarterfinals with seven points each -- two wins and a draw. Brazil and USA had played out a 1-1 draw on October 14.

Aline (40th and 51st minute), who was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile, as well as substitute Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Brazil had overwhelming possession and had more than a dozen shots on target as against one from the host nation. With nothing to lose and only playing for pride, the Indians did put their best foot forward and to their credit, it was not a completely one-sided match -- like the one against the USA -- as was feared.

The Indians chased the ball a lot and tried to remain organised and in shape against their physically and technically far more superior opponents. However, the Indians could not string enough passes to conjure a proper move towards the opposition defensive third, exposing their technical frailties. The Indian defence did well to shock the relentless attack from the Brazilians who had six shots on target in the first session as against one of India. The South American champions had 70 per cent possession in the first half.