FIFA: Spanish case against player release rejected

Zurich: The Court of Arbitration has rejected the Spanish league's complaint against players being mandated to play World Cup qualifiers in South America with little rest time before resuming matches for their clubs.

While world football's governing body said the "decision confirms the legality of FIFA's decision," it was not immediately clear if the CAS ruling was focused only on the admissibility of the case being launched by the Spanish league.

CAS told The Associated Press that "the reasons for the decision are not known yet," while confirming it dismissed La Liga's appeal and urgent request for provisional measures against

FIFA."

FIFA could not immediately provide further clarity. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume

in Europe.

The Spanish league said "it will continue with procedures in various judicial bodies since FIFA's decision on the alteration of the international match calendar transcends this specific problem; it is a clear declaration of intent to infringe on the autonomy of domestic leagues, in an abuse of rights."