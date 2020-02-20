Federer reveals retirement plans as knee surgery rules him out of French Open

Paris: Roger Federer has had to face repetitive questions over his retirement plans for almost a decade yet the 38-year-old continues to defy Father Time to challenge for the biggest titles in the world.

Federer is expected to call time on his illustrious career within the next two years.

What is motivating the Swiss star to continue is that he is locked in a battle with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to go down as the greatest player of all time.

But the world No. 3's aging body struggles to deal with the gruelling ATP tour and he suffered a blow to his Grand Slam hopes when he announced he will miss the French Open due to a knee injury this morning.

Federer expects to return in time for Wimbledon, which is one of his favourite events of the year.

It could be the final time Federer competes at the All England Club but he is not worried about his future as he is looking forward to making time for his friends when he retires.

"I think having not such a rigid schedule in some ways. When you come home everything is somewhat planned," Federer told a news channel. "It is nice for several days not to have much [planned] or more than anything to put in the calendar 'on Wednesday the 15th we can meet up for lunch with those friends. On Thursday the 19th we could do that… Way ahead of time we already look forward to these moments now. Everything is always very flexible because you never know, I might not play an extra event because of an injury. I might play an extra event because of an injury. I might have to leave sooner or later.

"It is much more difficult to plan stuff with friends. We are quite last minute. It is fun and great to have that but I think I am going to enjoy having a more organised schedule.

"I also want to give the body the rest it deserves. Of course I will miss the adrenaline and rushes. But then of course it will be nice to get away from it all because I have butterflies in my tummy but once it is all said and done it will be nice to not have that pressure and having to perform."

Meanwhile, Federer also explained some of the hobbies he may take up when he steps away from the ATP tour.

"I couldn't even tell you I'm a bad person at ironing because I haven't ironed much in my life," he added.

"Of course there is a lot of things that I can't do as well. That is one of the beauties that is coming afterwards because I can learn an instrument or maybe another language. Maybe I can visit some places I've never been to and learn stuff from that.

"Just because I am or I was a good tennis player doesn't mean I'm good at everything else. It is exciting of course to sort somewhat from scratch again. I am not a good chef or cook so I could learn that together with my children because I know they love their cooking too."