Fati scores again as 10-man Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 3-0

Madrid: Teenager Ansu Fati scored again to help give Barcelona a second straight win to start the Spanish league season with a 3-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

Barcelona won comfortably despite playing more than half the game with 10 men after defender Cl ment Lenglet was sent off before the break on Thursday.

Fati also scored twice to lead Barcelona to an opening win against Villarreal on Sunday. The 17-year-old forward found the net against Celta with a neat touch with the outside of his foot from inside the area after a pass by Philippe Coutinho in the 11th minute.

Fati, who was added to the first-team squad this season, has quickly stepped up to take over the scoring role of striker Luis Su rez, who was let go by the club and joined rival Atl tico Madrid.

It was the first loss for Celta, which had a win and two draws from its first three games. It hadn't lost to Barcelona at home in five years, with three wins and two draws in league matches.