Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1

Milan: Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

Alexis Saelemaekers scored Milan's other goal on Sunday as the Rossoneri remained a point clear of second-place Inter Milan, which beat promoted Spezia 2-1.

"Yes, it's not like we're brushing our dolls," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, when asked if Milan had prepared the goal in training.

"We prepare ourselves, we study our opponents and we try things to put them in difficulty. Today it went well."

Roma lost 4-1 at Atalanta and missed the chance to move level on points with third-place Juventus. Roma remained fourth, a point above Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso's side lost 2-0 at Lazio.

Milan was missing several top players, with a number of others joining star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the treatment room.

The average age of its starting lineup was again under 23 but it got off to the perfect start when Hakan alhanoglu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Le o, who fired it into the back of the net. Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster's goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza's Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Milan later tweeted that the 21-year-old Le o's goal was scored after precisely 6.2 seconds.

Le o thought he had turned provider in the ninth minute when he pulled back for alhanoglu to turn in but it was ruled out because Saelemaekers was offside in the buildup.

Saelemaekers made up for that in the 26th as he tapped in after being set up by Theo Hern ndez following a rapid counterattack.

Milan seemed to be heading for a comfortable win before Domenico Berardi's free kick was deflected in, a minute from time, to set up a nervy finale.

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku helped Inter to a sixth successive league win.