Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in CL

Porto (Portugal): Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half.

Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute.

"Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.

"The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking.

"Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn't have played this type of match and it's a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game."

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time.

The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin.

"Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world," Porto coach S rgio Concei o said.

"That shows the solidity of our performance.

"We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded." In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund came from behind to win 3-2 at Sevilla. Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago.